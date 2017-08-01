They Did It – Deleted Benghazi Emails Recovered!

They Did It- Deleted Benghazi Emails RECOVERED!

Written by JayWill7497

The Daily Caller’s Luke Rosiak reports this week that; “FBI agents seized smashed computer hard drives from the home of Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s information technology (IT) administrator, Pakistani-born Imran Awan, long-time right-hand IT aide to the former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman.

Awam, who had access to the emails and files of more than a dozen House Democrats, had desperately tried to get back the smashed hard drives that were seized by the FBI, which contained sensitive information about the 2016 Democrat primary, the General election as well as interactions with Hillary Clinton during her time as Secretary of State, including the 2012 attack in Benghazi – according to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group.

A high-level congressional source, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the probe, confirmed that the FBI has joined what Politico previously described as a Capitol Police criminal probe into ‘serious, potentially illegal, violations on the House IT network’ by Imran and three of his relatives, who had access to the emails and files of the more than two dozen House Democrats who employed them on a part-time basis.”

Retired Lt. Col. Anthony Shaffer said Thursday on Tucker Carlson Tonight that there is now evidence that then-Democratic National Chairwoman and current Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz used Imran Awan for “malevolent activities” and “manipulative things” against Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic primary race.

Shaffer talked about Awan’s other brothers who worked on Capitol Hill, family members fleeing the country to Pakistan, and that he got paid 3 times the average Congressional I.T. employee.

FOX News reported on bank fraud by one of the brothers, how he double-billed the House of Representatives, and the possibility of “putting sensitive House information on the ‘cloud’ and potentially exposing it to outside sources.”

A federal judge in May ordered the State Department to release another batch of emails from Hillary Clinton’s private server related to the 2012 terror attack on the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi, according to Judicial Watch.

Related to the Benghazi emails, Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa reintroduced a key player from the Clinton email scandal, Clinton confidant Sidney Blumenthal in hearings this week: He asked why Blumenthal did not register as a foreign agent while working as an “off-the-books” intelligence resource for then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, while simultaneously working on behalf of a foreign entity—a political party in the country of Georgia.

Blumenthal, who served as a senior adviser to former President Bill Clinton between 1997 and 2001, reportedly was prohibited by the Obama administration from taking a job with Clinton’s State Department. Blumenthal, instead, sent Clinton guidance on sensitive diplomatic matters, most notably intelligence information about Libya around the time of the 2012 attack in Benghazi that killed four Americans.

Those memos emerged as part of the release of documents from Clinton’s private email system.

Some background: The congressional investigation into the 2012 attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi officially closed and the House committee filed its final report, USA Today reported.

Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State, has stuck to her story that she handed over all of her work-related emails, even though, she wiped her computer with the equivalent of electronic bleach, not a simple cloth, yeah…she has absolutely nothing to hide!

The report severely criticized military, CIA and Obama administration officials for their response as the attacks unfolded and their subsequent explanations to the American people. It accused the government of incompetence at various levels, including a failure to deploy needed military assets, CIA intelligence reports that were “rife with errors,” and misguided planning even in the midst of the violence.

The best part, Hillary holds fast to her claim, even as new batches of emails are recovered. Emails, that were not included in her alleged “complete” batch, she’d originally turned over.

30 emails that had been previously wiped off the face of the earth, were recovered. Unfortunately for Hillary, they were related to Benghazi, but she knew that didn’t she?

FBI investigators recovered 30 emails from Hillary Clinton’s wiped server which discussed Benghazi, government lawyers said in federal court. The disclosure was made during a hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta in a case involving a lawsuit filed by the watchdog group Judicial Watch.

