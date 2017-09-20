Hillary Emerges to Sign Books at Costco, Suffers Huge Embarrassment Seconds After Arriving

Hillary Emerges To Sign Books At Costco, Suffers Huge Embarrassment Seconds After Arriving

by JayWill7497

Imagine doing your grocery shopping on a Sunday afternoon and while strolling through the Costco aisles, snacking on various free samples, you run into none other than twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. For some Costco members, this was a reality over the weekend after Hillary emerged from her cave to sign books at the club store. However, she suffered a big embarrassment just moments after arriving at the bulk retailer’s warehouse.

It has been less than one week since Hillary released her new memoir “What Happened,” but already, she is struggling to sell copies. As Mad World News previously reported, Amazon was forced to slash the price of Hillary’s book by 40% the night before it hit shelves just to try to boost sales. When that didn’t work, they took to deleting the plethora of negative reviews consumers left about the memoir.

Now, Hillary has been trotted out in front of the toilet paper aisle at a Costco warehouse to try to get people to buy her book. Naturally, this has led to her merciless mocking on Twitter.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. This is obviously quite pathetic for someone of Hillary Clinton’s stature. She is a former first lady, for goodness sake. She has lived in the White House and held two national presidential campaigns, as well as held the office of Secretary of State – yet, these days, she’s relegated to the toilet paper aisle at Costco to try to hock books.

However, it is not the first time one of Hillary’s books has been released to disappointing results. In fact, sales of her previous memoir, “Hard Choices,” declined 43.5 percent to 48,000 copies sold in its second week on shelves. At the time, The Weekly Standard reported that Simon & Schuster was unlikely to make back the multi-million dollar advance the publisher had paid Hillary to write the book.

About 85,000 copies were sold in the week after the book’s June 10 release, according to BookScan, a subscription service that tracks sales at over 80 percent of book vendors in the United States. Those figures do not include e-books, which increased sales by about 15 percent, to roughly 100,000 electronic and hardcover copies.

First-week sales typically account for about 30 percent of the total, thanks to the publicity blitzes that accompany publishers’ biggest releases. That means “Hard Choices” could fall far short of the one million copies that Simon & Schuster shipped to bookstores, industry executives said. (Publishers sell books on consignment and must take back copies that do not sell in the stores.)

The second-week figures also increase the likelihood that Simon & Schuster will not sell enough books to make up for Mrs. Clinton’s advance, said a publishing executive who did not want to speak on the record about a competitor’s book. [Source: The New York Times]

Hillary was undoubtedly paid quite a sizable advance for “What Happened,” as well. As the book enters its second week in stores, it appears that history is now repeating itself. On the bright side, perhaps this will finally convince publishers that a book penned by Hillary Clinton is a seriously bad investment. When they’ve got you signing books in the toilet paper aisle, it’s probably time to throw in the towel.

