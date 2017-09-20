Hillary Emerges to Sign Books at Costco, Suffers Huge Embarrassment Seconds After Arriving

|Online:
by JayWill7497
Imagine doing your grocery shopping on a Sunday afternoon and while strolling through the Costco aisles, snacking on various free samples, you run into none other than twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. For some Costco members, this was a reality over the weekend after Hillary emerged from her cave to sign books at the club store. However, she suffered a big embarrassment just moments after arriving at the bulk retailer’s warehouse.
It has been less than one week since Hillary released her new memoir “What Happened,” but already, she is struggling to sell copies. As Mad World News previously reported, Amazon was forced to slash the price of Hillary’s book by 40% the night before it hit shelves just to try to boost sales. When that didn’t work, they took to deleting the plethora of negative reviews consumers left about the memoir.
Now, Hillary has been trotted out in front of the toilet paper aisle at a Costco warehouse to try to get people to buy her book. Naturally, this has led to her merciless mocking on Twitter.
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. This is obviously quite pathetic for someone of Hillary Clinton’s stature. She is a former first lady, for goodness sake. She has lived in the White House and held two national presidential campaigns, as well as held the office of Secretary of State – yet, these days, she’s relegated to the toilet paper aisle at Costco to try to hock books.
However, it is not the first time one of Hillary’s books has been released to disappointing results. In fact, sales of her previous memoir, “Hard Choices,” declined 43.5 percent to 48,000 copies sold in its second week on shelves. At the time, The Weekly Standard reported that Simon & Schuster was unlikely to make back the multi-million dollar advance the publisher had paid Hillary to write the book.
About 85,000 copies were sold in the week after the book’s June 10 release, according to BookScan, a subscription service that tracks sales at over 80 percent of book vendors in the United States. Those figures do not include e-books, which increased sales by about 15 percent, to roughly 100,000 electronic and hardcover copies.
First-week sales typically account for about 30 percent of the total, thanks to the publicity blitzes that accompany publishers’ biggest releases. That means “Hard Choices” could fall far short of the one million copies that Simon & Schuster shipped to bookstores, industry executives said. (Publishers sell books on consignment and must take back copies that do not sell in the stores.)
The second-week figures also increase the likelihood that Simon & Schuster will not sell enough books to make up for Mrs. Clinton’s advance, said a publishing executive who did not want to speak on the record about a competitor’s book. [Source: The New York Times]
Hillary was undoubtedly paid quite a sizable advance for “What Happened,” as well. As the book enters its second week in stores, it appears that history is now repeating itself. On the bright side, perhaps this will finally convince publishers that a book penned by Hillary Clinton is a seriously bad investment. When they’ve got you signing books in the toilet paper aisle, it’s probably time to throw in the towel.
THE LIGHT, Mark Brander, David Montaigne and Jaywill are the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse at BIN. They all rise up fearlessly, and they brandish the truth and say Obama’s the Antichrist. This is very important because it means the Apocalypse is breaking. Follow us who are the Messengers of the Apcoalypse! I’m the One who reveals the Four Horsemen to the world and breaks the Apocalypse. Follow us! This is the Apocalypse!
Love it . She is being forced to do this, in order to try and sell books for the publishing company. Lol
Obama’s the Antichrist. Does Hillary know it?
Obama’s thrid cousin Linda Joy Adams says Hillary and them are related.
She says Obama’s real birthplace is in Topeka, Kansas, at 200 S Kansas Ave, 66603.
She says Obama’s real name is Barry Parks, son of Jim T. Parks.
Anyone can verify it and do Obama’s DNA test on the black Parks family in Topeka Kansas.
Do DNA tests on Linda Joy Adams too.
Talk to her now.
The short sighted customers are not too embarrassed to be caught shopping, there. For instance, in what respect does Costco support Hillary’s politics, and vice versa. Nevermind, enjoy the muffins.
I felt that the Kmarts, Toys R Us, malls, better buffets, etc, etc, ad nauseum, fell into decline, in much the same way as Costco. Fascist lookalikes call it fuxxation (sic, their spelling) when it gets ghetto-ized. At least, following some white flight, these venues are on life support, cannot exist in a free market.
LOL, now she truly, and literally is, the “butt” of all jokes.
ElOregonian, Hillary’s Obama’s Achilles Heel because she’s clueless.
Why don’t we just throw Obama in jail?
Do it!
You couldn’t even sell this BIN story if you didn’t lie about billary “suffering a huge embarrassment” What was that embarrassment, by the way? YOu’re just like the MSM.
chefjim is a DNC shill spotted.
I guess the DNC will get sick of losing with Trump.
Trump’s people are getting sick of winning.