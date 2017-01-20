Visitors Now:
Total Visits:
Total Stories:
moviephoto
The Mysterious Demise of Andrew Breitbart and Ted Gunderson (Video)
moviephoto
Julian Assange Just Exposed Truth About Russia Hackings Obama Doesn't Want You To Know
moviephoto
2017 Predictions Doug Hagmann and Dave Hodges
moviephoto
Man Hunt! Deputy Killed Pursuing Suspect Who Fatally Shot Orlando Officer (Video)
movie
Benjamin Fulford Update January 9, 2017 (Video) - Countdown to the New Age Begins as Final Cabal Underground Bases Subdued
moviephoto
Major Global events take place STA’s View as it happen’s Monday the 9th Jan 2017
moviephoto
Ex-NSA Agent: Advanced Ancient Technology Buried Beneath Major Cities - Countries in Frantic Search
photo
Arrest All Mayors...Trump to Take on 482 Sanctuary Cities; New Study Shows Christians Face Genocide
moviephoto
North Korea Threatens the US with a New Generation of ICBMs
photo
Syria, the US: We Now Know
photo
Nuclear Arms Race + Infrastructure + Trump = Inflation
Benjamin Fulford Says Countdown to the New Age Begins as Final Cabal Underground Bases Subdued
moviephoto
The Most Important and Censored Stories of 2016 That You Never Heard About (Video)
photo
Every Mass Shooting Shares One Thing in Common and it’s Not Weapons
moviephoto
US Navy 'Fires Warning Shots' Towards Iranian Vessels In The Strait Of Hormuz, WWIII? (Video)
photo
Facebook Tracks Your Every Move, Even After Logging Out
moviephoto
Washington Prepares For World War III
moviephoto
Ron Paul: Undeniable Proof Martial Law Is Coming Because of the Economy
moviephoto
Trump will be assassinated! – Dr. Paul Craig Roberts on Trump, Putin & Hacking
photo
Wow! The Real 'Russian' Hackers Finally Exposed! The Ultimate Obama Deception!
moviephoto
“Operation Atlantic Resolve” Against Russia – Don’t Get Any Ideas, Vladimir! Massive Stockpile of U.S. Tanks and Military Equipment Arrives in Germany As Part Of Mission To ‘Deter Russian Aggression’
Top Alternative
photo
Science Confirms Turmeric as Effective as 14 Drugs
photo
In Science Fiction, Robot Witnesses to Crime Are Seen as Normal. Nobody Considered the Privacy Implications for Present Day
photo
How Dare Mr Trump Win the Election!
photo
A Pacific Storm Knocked Over a Tree in California. Many Are Sad
photo
Are Tiny Grazers the New Hope for Caribbean Reefs?
photo
Brainwash Children Against Trump and Brexit, Top Education Mag Tells Teachers
photo
Crush Cholesterol and Heart Disease Without Drugs
moviephoto
“Try to Imagine Your Own Funeral…”
photo
GM’s Chevy Bolt Named Car of the Year at the Detroit Auto Show
photo
Trump Fires Back At 'Hillary Flunky' Meryl Streep Over Golden Globe Criticism
moviephoto
“Palestinian” Muslims Hand Out Sweets, Celebrate Truck Jihad Slaughter in Jerusalem (Video)
moviephoto
Researchers Design One of the Strongest, Lightest Materials Known, Ten Times Stronger Than Steel
moviephoto
Anonymous - Are You Awake?
moviephoto
Top 9 Deadly Tourist Places of the World (Video)
photo
Czech Republic: Raising Awareness of the Chinese Regime's Persecution of Falun Gong On New Year's Eve
photo
Western Australia: Falun Gong Car Tour Raises Awareness of Organ Harvesting Atrocities in China
moviephoto
The Real Reason Megyn Kelly Left Fox News And It’s Not What You Think
moviephoto
Breaking: President-Elect Trump Makes Massive Announcement About Twitter
movie
Does Calk Make a Good Target? Just Ask Kirsten Joy Weiss (Video)
photo
Spending, Debt Levels in ObamaCare Repeal Resolution Send a Terrible Message to Fiscal Conservatives
photo
"7 Harsh Realities Of Life Millennials Need To Understand”
Most Recent
What Are The Prospects For Cannabis Worldwide?
photo
I'll be doing a Reddit AMA on Thursday!
A Message from the President-Elect
photo
Crafting In Bushcraft & Education | JMBP-E016
photo
Ozimek in water: Two new hypotheses
Sound-Off: Who Should Be The #1 Ranked Catcher?
photomovie
The Mysterious Demise of Andrew Breitbart and Ted Gunderson (Video)
photo
Trump's Economic Proposals Are Badly Needed, Says Prominent Harvard Economist
photo
Trump Tweets – Peso Plunges
photomovie
Got a headache Faster EFT
Asante raises C$1.25mln in private placement
photomovie
How Earth's Previous Moons Collided to Form the Moon
photo
Living on the road
photo
3 Former Obama Staffers Launch ‘Crooked Media’ to Counteract Trump
UK diplomats got us into the EU mire. Why does anyone think they can get us out?
photo
A Celebration for Brave Hollywood Warriors Like Meryl Streep
photo
Scientists Baffled As Giant Staircase Found In Antarctica
photo
PRINCE Was A Gold Bug Who Owned 67 10-Ounce Gold Bars, Hoarded Cash And Avoided Stocks & Bonds
photomovie
Retribution for Russian Hacking? Several Thousand US Troops, Hundreds More US Tanks Shipped to Russian Border: to Keep ‘Peace & Freedom’ +Videos
photomovie
“Bust of the Year” Turns out to Be Blunder of the Year: Cops Mistake Kitty Litter for Meth
photo
Moderate earthquake - Kirakira, Solomon Islands on January 9, 2017
Bretibart’s Stunningly Deceptive Headlines Show Lack of Regard for Truth
photo
The Results Are In: The IMF’s Venezuela Inflation Guesstimate Was Way Off
photo
Dead Suicide Bomber’s Body Explodes Inside Baghdad Morgue
photo
Kalashnikov USA Files Countersuit Against Finish First Tactical, LLC
photo
You Are All Stardust...
Royal Road drills 24.9 m of 1 g/t gold at La Golondrina
photo
Mission control in a mental hospital
photo
Nominating the CEO of Exxon for US Secretary of State reveals just how desperate the fossil fuel industry is
Missouri’s Opportunity to Become an Economic Force

Register