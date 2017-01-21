Visitors Now:
Total Visits:
Total Stories:
movie
Trump’s Speech at CIA Headquarters - One Could Call it Bizarre or Maybe Something More (Video)
moviephoto
The “Planned Riots” Our Mainstream Media Never Warned Anyone About (Video)
moviephoto
The "Entities" That Monitor Our Presidents - Photographic Evidence
moviephoto
Trump Just Promised to Lift All Russia Sanctions if Putin Does This One Thing for Him
photo
Trump Cost Big Pharma $25 Billion in 20 Minutes
moviephoto
It Is Happening Now: Jerusalem, Syria, Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Russia, Palestinians; and Even Trump’s Decisions, and We Can Know How it All Will End. His Script Is Already Written
moviephoto
Happy NObama Day!
photo
China Dumping US Treasury Debt in Record Volume…Is This a Prelude to the Globalist Assault on Trump’s Economy?
moviephoto
CNN, ABC, NBC Must Merge with Alt Media to Survive
moviephoto
CNN Displays Their Disgusting Racism on Live TV!
moviephoto
Nobody Saw This Coming! After His Speech Trump Calls Out Hillary! (Video)
Watching Major Media Commit Suicide
moviephoto
U.S. Federal Judge Makes Example of Race-Baiting Prosecutor by Dropping Hammer (Video)
moviephoto
Warning - US West Coast Earthquake Warning as Cascadia Subduction Zone Surges
moviephoto
Zuckerberg’s Huge Plans for America Leaked—Hint: Facebook Only the Beginning, He Has Something White in Mind
photo
Obama Places Ammo Ban on Federal Lands on Last Day
Jihadists Train, Plan U.S. Attack from Mexican Border State of Nuevo León
photo
Obama's BC Forger Shares Maricopa County Article On Shutdown of (Fake) Cold Case Posse Investigation!
photo
Sear’s Bankruptcy, Who Gets the Real Estate, and How the Pension Fund Got Hung Out to Dry (at Taxpayer Expense) Invade Mnuchin’s Senate Confirmation Hearing
photo
The Trumpening: Rather Than Killing ObamaCare on His First Day as Promised, the Donald Kills Regulation Instead (How Populist of Him)
photo
Trump Signs Obamacare Order Potentially Gutting The Mandate
Top Alternative
moviephoto
WikiLeaks Reveal UFO Warnings! Iran Opens Fire on UFO and Insane Teleportation Sighting (Epic Videos)
moviephoto
Trump Prayed With Pastor Privately at Inauguration Who Says Obama's Preparing Path to Antichrist's Reign (Video)
photo
British Celebrities Fear Mass Sex-Tape Release
moviephoto
Trump: CNN 'Blacklisted' From White House, More Outlets to Follow - Google Admits CNN Is ‘Fake News’ (Video)
Trump’s Order on ObamaCare: Is it Executive Overreach?
moviephoto
Something in Space Is killing off Entire Galaxies
Swept With Confused Alarms of Struggle and Flight - Where Ignorant Armies Clash by Night [Stoat]
moviephoto
Watch Live: Trump's Press Secretary Makes Some Kind of Weird Statement
Bipartisan Bill Aims to Reform H-1B Visa System
photo
Brain Stimulation Used Like a Scalpel to Improve Memory
photo
Boom: POTUS Signs Executive Order That Could Gut Obamacare's Indivdiual Mandate
Message from Prime Minister Netanyahu to the Iranian People
Trump to ‘Clamp Down’ on Immigration Through ‘Merit-Based’ System
moviephoto
Oak Island ~ Treasure Hunter Update: Ark of the Covenant? (Fact or Fiction Video)
movie
Palestinian Activists Burn Pictures of Trump
moviephoto
Todd Rathner for NRA 2017 Board of Directors (Video)
movie
Sarah Palin Loves This Guy…You Will Too! Congratulations President Trump!
photo
8 Reasons to Drink More Water for Survival
photo
How to Grow Potatoes Indoors, Using Straw
moviephoto
Trump Update 1/21/2017..Definitely Some Protests Happening Today
moviephoto
China Officially Announced They Have Built a Working Version of NASA's Impossible Engine
Most Recent
photo
The Vagina-Heads Marched on Washington DC
photo
SOFIA Reveals Ceres’ True Composition
photo
Attracting What You Want The Easy Way!
photo
Celebrities Melt Down During Trump Inauguration: ‘This Country Is Lost’
photo
First Bite: How We Learn to Eat
This week in monetary policy: Israel, Ghana, Turkey, Hungary, South Africa, Nigeria, Argentina, Paraguay, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Fiji, Colombia and Trinidad & Tobago
photo
Kahlil Gibran, "The Seven Selves"
photomovie
Gloria Steinem Discussing Her Time in the CIA
photo
Hollyweirdos at the Women’s March on Washington
photo
Alien Craft Close Encounter In Blenheim New Zealand
photomovie
Trump’s Victory And The Birth Certificate. He’ll Take Back Now That Obama’s Born In America. See Video: He Says Both
Trump Presidency, Day 1: A Big Lie About a Little Thing
photo
Minor earthquake - Near The Coast Of Western Turkey on January 22, 2017
photo
Friday roundup
photo
Minor earthquake - Central Italy on January 22, 2017
photomovie
Trump at CIA: “We Have to Get Rid of ISIS. We Have No Choice….This Is a Level of Evil That We Haven’t Seen”
photo
Suzanne Spooner 1-20-17… “Changes and Perspective ~ A God Message by Suzanne Spooner of TAUK”
Sean Spicer's press briefing today
This is an Optimistic Piece
movie
Trump’s Speech at CIA Headquarters - One Could Call it Bizarre or Maybe Something More (Video)
photo
Egypt: 8 civilians killed in Sinai in clashes between army and ISIS terrorists
photomovie
Musical Interlude: Irving Berlin, “Let's Face The Music And Dance”
photo
The Poet: Arthur O’Shaughnessy, "Music and Moonlight"
photo
Fluoride in Water Can Calcify Arteries, Study Finds
photomovie
The Origins of Black Goo or Black Monolith of 2010 and the Birth of a New Digital Technetronic Age
movie
Trump And The CIA
photo
Tornado rips through southern Mississippi, leaving 4 dead
1/21: Good Bye Obama World Order Hello Trump Trauma
Trump Team Obsesses Over Reports of Inauguration Crowd Size, Attacks Media – Again
photo
Searchers

Register