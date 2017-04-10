Chinese Army Moving 150K Troops to N Korea Border!

|Online:
|Visits:
|Stories:
|Story Views
|Now:
|Last Hour:
|Last 24 Hours:
|Total:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfpGXdit6pfo1y0eebM6
While the catalyst is unclear, it appears the market dropped as headlines of further sanctions against Russia appeared and reports of China deploying 150,000 troops to its North Korea border.
According to Korean news agency Chosun, the “Chinese army has deployed about 150,000 troops to the North Korean border in two groups to prepare for unforeseen circumstances.” The reason: the prospect of “military options”, such as preemptive attacks on North Korea, like the one the United States launched on Syria.
More Google translated:
As the United States announced its independent North Korean behavior and moved the United States Navy’s nuclear-powered Calvinus (CVN-70) carrier class to Singapore, the Chinese army has deployed about 150,000 troops in two groups to prepare for unforeseen circumstances.
“The report said. It is because of the prospect of taking “military options”, such as preemptive attacks on North Korea, just as the United States has launched an air raid on Syria.
Japan’s Sankei Shimbun reported on the 9th that the Syrian missile strike in the United States shocked China, suggesting that the People’s Liberation Army forces are moving toward the Yalu River, .
The newspaper said the video was also broadcast on the Internet, but the authorities removed the relevant information, saying the move was a medical and aft support unit for the Shenyang bulb (the northern light bulb)
Another possible catalyst is a report by Russia’s interfax that Moscow is preparing for more sanctions, and has warned local air companies about a possible suspension of charter flights with Tu
Related postings:
/alternative/2017/04/u-s-planned-syria-operation-months-before-trump-was-sworn-in-3498887.html
/alternative/2017/04/donald-trump-the-last-president-for-greater-israel-3498593.html
/blogging-citizen-journalism/2017/04/the-good-the-bad-and-the-ugly-victurus-libertas-4-08-17-2564482.html
/alternative/2017/04/swedish-medical-associations-says-white-helmets-murdered-kids-for-fake-gas-attack-videos-2-3497723.html
/alternative/2017/04/cui-bono-who-benefits-israel-main-beneficiary-of-syria-gas-attack-allegations-3497581.html
High-level Pentagon source says US finalizing plan to eliminate North Korean dictator.
US intelligence agencies are finalizing a plan to eliminate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, an anonymous high-level Pentagon source said.
One source claims that according to a leaked document, the US plan includes disguising a small building opposite Kim’s primary office in the DPRK building.
The disguise would turn the smaller building into a “Pizza Hut” selling both normal and poisoned pizzas.
According to a South Korean military official, the US will work under South Korean command. US special agents will form a special brigade under South Korean command, which the natives would tailor to meet the area’s unique requirements.
Speaking about the possibility of eliminating Kim, US Navy Admiral James Stavridis, who also served as NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said, “decapitation is always a tempting strategy when you’re faced with a highly unpredictable and highly dangerous leader.
“The question you have to ask yourself is what happens the day after you decapitate? I think that in North Korea, it’s an enormous unknown.”
In March, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley warned that the US had not ruled out military action as an option to eliminate North Korea as a nuclear threat.
Trump also told reporters he would “certainly be prepared to act alone against North Korea” but also said he “thinks China will want to be stepping up.”
The White House did not comment on the leaks, but sources in US President Donald Trump’s administration said the president is outraged by the leak, which is purportedly caused by those who were previously loyal to former US President Barack Obama.
One day after NBC reported that the National Security Council had presented Trump with three options vis-a-vis North Korea, namely i) put American nukes in South Korea , ii) kill Kim Jong-un or iii) use the CIA to infiltrate North Korea to sabotage or take out key infrastructure, a US carrier group has departed Singapore and is headed for North Korea.
According to Reuters, a U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea’s advancing weapons program. The strike group, called Carl Vinson, includes an aircraft carrier and will make its way from Singapore toward the Korean peninsula.
The move of the USS Carl Vinson “is in response to recent North Korean provocations”, an official told CNN. “We feel the increased presence is necessary,” the official said, citing North Korea’s worrisome behavior.”
Harry Harris, the commander of U.S. Pacific Command, directed the USS Carl Vinson strike group to sail north to the Western Pacific after departing Singapore on Saturday, Pacific Command announced.
The Vinson strike group will operate in the Western Pacific rather than executing previously planned port visits to Australia, Pacific Command said. The group will remain under the operational control of the Third Fleet.
This year North Korean officials, including leader Kim Jong Un, have repeatedly indicated an intercontinental ballistic missile test or something similar could be coming, possibly as soon as April 15, the 105th birthday of North Korea’s founding president and celebrated annually as “the Day of the Sun.”
At the end of March, satellite images collected by 38 North suggested that North Korea was actively preparing for a nuclear test.
Late last week, President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Florida, where Trump pressed his counterpart to do more to curb North Korea’s nuclear program. Trump’s national security aides have completed a review of U.S. options to try to curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. These include economic and military measures but lean more toward sanctions and increased pressure on Beijing to rein in its reclusive neighbor
Last weekend, Trump told the FT in an interview, that “if China is not going to solve North Korea, we will.”
Although the option of pre-emptive military strikes on North Korea is not off the table, the review prioritizes less-risky steps and de-emphasizes direct military action. Then again, nobody thought that Trump would launch a cruise missile strike against Syria less than a week after Rex Tillerson said Assad’s fate lies with his people and not some foreign aggressor.
In other words, as we predicted yesterday, “with Syria down, it’s now North Korea’s turn.” Considering recent developments, Kim Jong-Un would be well advised to keep a lower profile for the next few weeks.
Finally, for a real-time breakdown of where US Carrier and amphibious ready groups can be found at this moment, here is a handy map courtesy of Stratfor.
XI He.
Lets hope they kill tons of americans…signed…American:(