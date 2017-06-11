Biggest False Flag Operation Since 9/11 Happening Right Now!

|Online:
THE MILLENNIUM REPORT: Reporting the Most Important News in the World Today

Three faces of Deep State
Three faces of Deep State
Let’s be very real for a moment. James Comey had absolutely nothing to gain, and everything to lose by showing up last Thursday. In fact, by exposing himself to the Senate Intelligence Committee he lost so much credibility that he will never recover.
Not only was Comey completely destroyed professionally — by the senators as well as by himself — he will never work in government again. His stunning self-incriminations were so damning that he may never work again in law enforcement. Of course, there is always a place in Deep State waiting for him. James B. Comey: Primo Agent of Deep State
Because this was their last chance to use the authority of the nation’s top law enforcement officer to ‘validate’ their fabricated story about the fake “Russian election hack”.
In Comey, Deep State saw their last chance to milk the fake story about Russia for all that they could by using an FBI director who was supposedly privy to all the contrived evidence. Even though Comey would be put on the firing line both professionally and personally, it was more important that he was used to significantly advance the fabricated narrative about Russia—which he did in stellar fashion.
In view of the Trump presidency, Deep State saw Comey as their last opportunity to use the power, influence and gravitas of the FBI Directorship to smear Russia. And Comey’s every response reflected his eager willingness to further promote the bogus Russian conspiracy to hack the 2016 election.
— End of Story —
Notes from the intel hearing:
Virtually all the senators used some part of his or her cross-examination time to ask Comey about the fictitious Russian ‘invasion’. In each and every case Comey lit up like a Christmas tree with a big and loud affirmative—“Yes!”, he affirmed, Russia did exactly what the senators asked about. There was never a moment of hesitation or doubt on the part of cocksure Comey.
According to Comey’s testimony, he confirmed that (i) Russia attacked American democracy, (ii) Russia hacked the 2016 presidential election, (iii) Russia undermined the U.S. electoral process, (iv) Russia’s hacking of the voting system may have affected the outcome, (v) Russian hackers invaded America’s election machinery, (vi) Russian attacked the American way of life at the direction of the Kremlin, etc.
In no case did Comey even present an iota of evidence to support his claims. At no time did he point to any proof that Russia perpetrated a single act of hacking. All Comey did was shake his head in agreement with every intel member who inquired about Russia’s pre-determined guilt. However, his telling posture throughout the entire hearing was one of deception and duplicity.
There are actually many purposes behind the ridiculous false allegations against Russia. First and foremost, however, is the objective of using this transparent false flag operation as a means to justify war against Russia. See the link below:
CONFIRMED: DNC paid the ‘Russian’ founder of CrowdStrike to hack its server so it could be blamed on Russia!
Deep State knows that We the People are wise to their many false flag attacks over the decades that were carried out to start or escalate their unprovoked wars of aggression. They are especially aware that the Internet has radically changed the global playing field. Hence, they came up with a new non-violent form of false flag operation—the fake election hack.
By falsely accusing Russia of attacking American democracy, the agents of Deep State intend to rally so many more U.S. citizens to their misguided plan of war with Russia. This is why they made such a dog and pony show out of Comey. His juvenile responses and unproven statements about Russia were all they really wanted from him. He was like a kid in grammar school — a real brown-noser — who would do and say ANYTHING whatsoever to please his teachers, the equally deceitful senators.
Comey had no choice but to show up at the intel hearing. And he was obviously ordered to really ham it up, which he did in classic Comey style. At the end of the day, he was knocked down so much and bloodied so badly that he will be on life support for the rest of his political life.
In light of his numerous high crimes and misdemeanors, he actually did as well as he possibly could. Given the depth and breadth of the high-level criminal activity that he has covered up throughout his career, he was quite lucky to come out of it out alive.
It’s clear that his strategy was to ‘innocently’ admit as much wrongdoing as possible so as to deflate those adversarial Senate inquisitors who might compel the DOJ toward indictment.
Comey is now so indictable it must terrify him, especially in light of his self-proclaimed cowardice. It does, however, take a certain amount of courage to even admit such fears in the biggest public forum on Earth.
The fallacious Russian narrative, particularly where it concerns the 2016 presidential election, was manufactured in the bowels of Deep State. Phonies like Hillary Clinton and John Podesta both used the DNC to further disseminate the fake story far and wide as an excuse for their monumental loss. In this way Democrat hatred toward Russia and Putin was greatly intensified by purposeful design.
This engineered predicament by the Zio-Anglo-American Axis[1] has been further exacerbated by a coordinated international effort to further prosecute Russia for other false flag attacks. Since Putin asserted Russian independence from Deep State, he has been demonized like no other world leader since Hitler. Initially, this campaign of personal and political destruction was undertaken to keep Russia and the European Union from forming a natural economic partnership. Preventing a political alliance between Russia and Germany was Deep State‘s top priority.
That priority, however, with the unexpected election of Donald Trump, has shifted to keeping the United States and Russia apart. There is only one thing more dangerous to the Anglo-American hegemon than a Russo-German pact; that would be a real peace deal agreed to by Trump and Putin. This prospect would dash any hope of maintaining the perpetual war economy that the international banksters have implemented for centuries.
STRATFOR Chief Reveals Zio-Anglo-American Plot For World Domination
Hence, the pattern of staging false flag terror attacks and blaming them on Russia (and her BRICS allies) will continue until there is a sufficient degree of Russophobia generated worldwide to goad the community of nations into the hot phase of World War III. The agents of Deep State are now working 24/7 to implement the final phase of the New World Order agenda. Establishing a One World Government is their ultimate goal just as they used the First and Second World Wars to form the League of Nations and United Nations, respectively.
This whole sordid saga is quickly coming to its denouement.
Will the USA and Russia go the way of a Trump-Putin accord and toward an enduring entente? Or will the relationship be further sabotaged in the direction of discord and more war?
The very fragile (and imperceptible) detente that Trump and Putin have somehow kept in place can be torpedoed in the blink of an eye by Deep State chicanery. Therefore, it is crucial for those who stand watch over the affairs of humanity to avert all future false flag terrorist attacks. Each one serves as yet another justification to instigate a Third World War. Who is really behind all the false flag terrorism?
The remainder of 2017 will surely bring many new twists and turns in the relationship between Russia and America. The ongoing moves and maneuvers on the global geopolitical chess board will precipitously increase and intensify after August 21st. Come September 23rd, the whole world will know that either a durable peace will prevail or that the warmongers have won the day.
September 23rd, 2017: A Day of Epochal Demarcation Follows a Total Solar Eclipse
Therefore, it has never been so important to expose the Deep State for the treasonous entity that it truly is. And, to reveal their treacherous schemes and perfidious plots at every turn. In this way the globalists will be disempowered; and their New World Order will be thwarted with finality.
Think of it this way: If the Alt Media had saturated the blogosphere with warnings of the 9/11 false flag terror attacks PRIOR to September 11, 2001, could they have still pulled it off? And pulled down WTC Building #7 and gotten away with it?
False flag operations and terror attacks have been used by empires from time immemorial to further concentrate power in the hands of the ruling elites. In the modern era there are many examples of false flag and/or terror attacks being used to start wars and expand conflicts. The Spanish-American War started with the sinking of the Maine, a false flag attack. The sinking of the RMS Lusitania was a false flag attack that helped draw the USA into World War I. Even the bombing of Pearl Harbor was a stealth attack which was permitted by President Roosevelt in order to generate the political support for America’s entry into World War II. The false flag attack on a US ship in the Gulf of Tonkin was used to escalate the Vietnam War. And then there were the false flag terrorist attacks on 9/11/01 in NYC and Washington D.C. that were staged to inaugurate a worldwide War on Terror.
Continue reading HERE.
Today we have the unending false flag operation known as the fake Russian election hack that will not go away anytime soon. There are simply too many powerful entities that are too invested in the entire sham. Should any major player decide to blow the whistle, they would be banished to the political waterless region forever. Consequently, all of humanity has been backed into a corner. If TPTB gets their way, war it will be. On the other hand, if this false flag operation against Russia is sufficiently exposed, World War III can be averted altogether and the perps appropriately rounded up. Let’s get busy!
State of the Nation
June 10, 2017
Editor’s Note
While Deep State is determined to start World War III, We the People can be more determined to prevent it. Whereas the warmongering wealthy elites really do need to hide their multi-decade crime spree of manipulating the GE&FS to their unceasing advantage, the citizenries of all nations now face existential threats. Hence, it’s increasingly urgent for the populace to take back their power from their federal government. The US government, for example, works only for Deep State, and therefore it must be reformed post-haste. Otherwise, things will be much more difficult to manage for the ordinary people after the engineered collapse. Jim Rogers Warns Next Crisis Will Be “Biggest In My Lifetime”
Source
[1] Anglo-American Axis (AAA)
“The Anglo-American Axis is represented, first and foremost, by the major English-speaking countries of the world: USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Israel. The European member nations of NATO, such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands are also closely aligned with the AAA as are all the Scandinavian countries. So are the Asian Pacific Rim nations of Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines. Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar also owe their allegiance to the AAA but some of these may be changing (shown in red). The World Shadow Government is an ultra-secret, supranational organization which completely controls the Anglo-American Axis, as well as the European Union, NATO, among many other institutional entities which constitute the Global Control Matrix.”
(Source: Vladimir Putin’s Russia: Perfect Foil To The Anglo-American Axis And Their New World ‘Order’)
___
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=74768
—
Don’t forget about me!!! Hell…I was the one who sold top secret information and uranium to the Russians! Something I have been trying to pin on Trump for almost six months now!!!
The US is not going to war on Russia. Russia did not ”hack” the US election. Therefore Deep State’s attempt to remove Trump did not work. So we’re back to square One. Bottom line is that ALL of O’s appointments were slime-balls sleazebags.
My guess that people trust Putin more that our own corporate controlled congress swamp critters.
It’s distracted well enough that HITLERY wasn’t even a subject.
the most powerful people in the white house today besides trump are bannon and priebus, priebus is the one that really helped donald and fellow republicans put their party back in the white house
Hmm.. dunno ’bout Dis.
I strongly suggest people read and comprehend what is said in THIS report:
https://www.rand.org/content/dam/rand/pubs/research_reports/RR1200/RR1253/RAND_RR1253.pdf
Always go to the well for the Deep water, not the Muddy.
Are implying that you trust the Globalist Rand Corp. ? Surely not. Interesting report but I just don’t see any significant and sufficient evidence to support the premise that Russia is hungry for expansion. I could be blind on that subject but thus far i have yet to see it.
russia is already the largest country in the world, they certainly dont need to make it even bigger
Trust is a sketchy issue in this regard. I don’t trust Brookings either, Or others… BUT, e.g. a decade ago, I predicted with reasonable accuracy virtually everything happening in MENA, from before, including, and after the Arab Spring.. THAT came from Brookings. I cannot provide documentation, but I do have highly credible witnesses to that effect.. whatever value THAT may have.. and please do not ask for prediction now.
POINT being.. READ the papers put out by the think tanks. You’ll be surprised at what they actually reveal. I also do not mean to ignore other venues, alt. media for information. Compare and Contrast what is stated with what is actually taking place. A good starting point, take a look at “Which Path to Persia” published by Brookings Institute.. or String of Pearls….
Whatever people may think, The tanks aren’t exactly known for credibility destroying information.
Bottom Line: Read the papers and discern for yourself, what’s what.
Knarlydawg.. one more quick point.. the tanks i mentioned, and others, SO many others, feed the CFR and Chatham House.. the biggies. They do the research – analysis and assessment that then ultimately informs entities such as Bilderberg.. ( an opinion, heh)
Info that is accessible and released openly is up to the individual to determine the veracity thereof. Information provided is often comprised of possibilities – courses of action which may determine implementation. What is decided upon at the top is what we all eventually see come to pass on the global stage. long term study and consideration of such papers coupled with real world events enables one to peek behind the veil. it’s often these “revelations” that then become the information that fuels alternative media. The biggest obstacle is inherent disinformation. Hence, conspiracy theory. Theorists then attempt to discern from all this, what the hell is really going on. And THAT’S what makes everything here so damn interesting. Study the past, know the present and “determine” the future. The tanks “are” the Deep State..from financial/economic to socio/political to Global/ Totalitarian…
Now roll this all up into a ball and burn it.. and remember I never said this. My cat did.
The “CIA” is the so-called “Russian” hack and attack. They created ISIS, which just burned 19 Yazidis girls in a cage. Probably behind JFK murder. This is TREASON and MURDER. SNAP these bastards necks at the end of a rope. God no longer bleeds. Treason will have it’s due.
THE ENTIRE FEDERAL MAFIA NEEDS TO BE ROUNDED UP AND JAILED FOR LIFE NEVER TO SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY AGAIN…
Why would Comey testify when he didn’t have to? Perhaps his conscience was bothering him. Nahh, I doubt that. Or………. he is doing what he’s told, following a playbook. Nothing would surprise me. I love Trump, but he IS an actor. He even performed for the WWF or WWE, whatever the hell it is, and knocked out Vince McMahon… Of course it was staged theatrics, as pro wrestling is, but it was funny to watch. You can see the video on YT if you haven’t already. Government is scripted Hollywood BULLSHIT! It’s all acting!
oh man, I remember the BRICS posts on BIN from 2 -3 years ago… Back then RUSSIA was undermining the DOllar and trying to destroy the Dollar… remember those times….
Funny how anything in the vernacular that becomes the phrase du jour, like “deep state”, suddenly pops up all over BIN. Surprise, surprise. And all the so-called BIN “journalists” there in the trailer park are suddenly finding all the deep state secrets on YouTube and Google, also all the deepest mysteries of the universe the past few millennia tagged there in the search engine, ready to make a juicy first-ever headline. Makes sense to me.
There is no deep state. Things are as they’ve always been, since you were born. There are various factions trying to peddle influence inside and outside government, and it has always been that way. Some people in the CIA have an agenda, same with military, industry, even homosexuals. You could therefore say there are “deep fags” if you want to be consistent.
Stop being a bunch of little boys who haven’t outgrown comic books. The Constitutional power, including the military, is in the hands of the elected and those they deem appropriate to serve them in the bureaucracy. They can fire any civil servant they wish and ignore, even rebuke, any special interest they wish. None of your Bilderbergers, for instance, have control of the Defense Department, as private citizens are left to wet their pants, about all they can do if they don’t get their way. Those dudes don’t even agree, the same true of all the usual suspects, like the CFR, you acting as if they all agree to any grand scheme they, rather, debate in your face on your very TV and on the web, if you’ve ever noticed, liberal versus conservative, hawk versus dove, nationalist versus globalist. And you know something? They’re all just a bunch of rich talking heads, who couldn’t change the tax on soda pop. Grow up.
If you want to think conspiracy, you’d do better to think of Satan turning your brains to mush and perverting your views of everything, with incessant lies that don’t even have any nexus with reality. That’s just a comic book, and you’ve not outgrown them. Lies are useless. A lot of BIN is like a comic book for the pubescent, and you’re being made fools of, their very own little click monkeys for all the lying, tabloid videos they make money from, or fear mongering that’s really an ad for survival products. Suckers! And you know something? While you’re spending your lives chasing useless fantasies, you don’t even see, get, the real problems.
2 Peter 2
1 But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction.
2 And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of.
3 And through covetousness shall they with feigned words make merchandise of you: whose judgment now of a long time lingereth not, and their damnation slumbereth not.
helluva interpretation. well written.
Thank you, Rain! But it’s merely like that policeman in the old TV show, “Just the facts, Mamn.”
You know, the more things change, the more they remain the same. When you think about it, about every problem on the planet was there in the Garden of Eden, man wanting to be his own god. And like BIN, WWIII on us every day, as well as the economic collapse, people being rounded up to FEMA camps, every day for, what, years now?
Ecclesiastes 1:9 The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.
Just one clear little Bible passage even some Christians can’t get straight. None of these phony baloney men and women, false prophets, know anything. Only God is omniscient, this a proof of His, and God’s prophecy never fails. He is not speaking extra-Biblically, most assuredly not speaking to any YouTube click whore or anybody hawking survival products through fear (fear and bugout bags has what to do with trusting God?):
Isaiah 46
8 Remember this, and shew yourselves men: bring it again to mind, O ye transgressors.
9 Remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; I am God, and there is none like me,
10 Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure.
You’d think, with all these false prophets and prognosticators running around 100% wrong on everything they’ve predicted, come the deadline, year after freaking year, this would say something to people. You’d think, anyway. You’d think it would occur to people you can’t just Google deep, dark secrets. To me, what is absolutely astounding is how consistent, compulsive liars, using, abusing people, really, for Adsense revenue or to sell freeze dried food can get them every time, can create these bogus headlines and stories daily and still get thousands of clicks. Here was a take on such things of Einstein:
“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the former.” – Albert Einstein
Ah.. unfortunately our comments have passed like ships in the night.
I MUST inform you, that much of what I write on this site is for the benefit of associates of mine who take what I say as riddles, puzzles… as a form of Game created specifically for amusement and RESEARCH.
There are rules, “codes” of conduct.. and in the end, we all learn something that is rock solid.
SO, having said THAT, yes, I am a jester. No doubt about it… however, you know the real function of a jester.
Respect to you.. always.
RAIN
Not sure of all that you’re saying, but it’s research to me, also. I’ve always been interested in how far the human psyche can go off the deep end, how far spiritual blindness can drive the human mind into dire stupidity, never ceases to amaze how much it can rob mankind of any critical thinking, itself. I see the ridiculous things on the web a canary in that coal mine as to how reprobate the times really are. It’s very dire these days, many, many going around in a total fog of unreality, which I find a strong comment on the times, that descent into total decadence afoot. But BIN is like getting a temperature reading on that, in that regard quite useful, though I’d not say any good outweighs the bad of propagating deceptions. A lot of it is a huge venue for usurious deceivers, their lies making mush of the minds of the gullible.
I know that you can’t actually understand all that I say but THAT is definitely no fault of yours.
I DO actually often write comments geared towards those who understand the madness because they are intimately part of it all and do not comment here,, they do that elsewhere. As I said, it’s a Game. Been doing this for years.. and just declared my swan song for the people I had Gamed with. I discovered something about them that is, shall I say, a betrayal.
Can you imagine the difficulty in writing a comment that is relevant to an article or as a reply to another commenter while trying to express a “coded” riddle or puzzle to someone as part of this game? This one is OVER. I’m taking my game board and going home. haha..
haha.. You would be SO good at this, I’m sure.
“haha.. You would be SO good at this, I’m sure.”
Most interesting, prescient comment. You are clearly a clever person, though not certain what you’re up to my cup of tea. Let me explain an analogous situation.
Not comparing you to a criminal, of course, but con men and other criminals, who manage to successfully deceive somebody, are often thought as clever. You hear this said now and again on true crime TV shows. But I can’t agree, would rather put forth the criminal mind is inferior. Take the “clever” Ponzi scheme guy: it’s going to blow up in his face, it’s in the math, or should say mere arithmetic, and he’s going to lose everything: he’s like a dead man walking. Is that smart? I could conceive of grand lies, do everything those con men do, if I had no moral compass, but what is more difficult and requiring real intellect is to make your way by authentic, honest cleverness and creativity. The criminal ego is also legendary in its own mind, smarter than the cops, the prisons full of those mentalities! It’s that highly trained, observant and thinking, and often much more humble, cop that, in fact, knows every smutty little detail of the trail these idiots leave behind that puts them behind bars.
But also, to veer off the track of just being a straight shooter, to me, would be mental pollution, one aspect of having any real intellect the ability to focus on what’s real and relevant, discarding the rest, discarding the unprofitable, in thinking or behavior. Playing games would distract me from the real stuff, put it that way, know what I mean? Nor would I want to be like those dishonest, whose behavior I despise. Evil people really don’t have a right to complain about anything at all, when they’re members of the gang of the human race that IS the problem. If you’re a liar, can you complain about being lied to, a thief complain about being stolen from, a hateful person complain about hate, and on and on? No, not really. You see a lot of little monsters here, merely griping about other monsters they are no better than. In any event, I like being what you see is what you get.
Nice chatting with you!
btw.. deception is NOT the key any more than a puzzle is a lock.
Perhaps i should point something out that seems to be misplaced.
within a riddled comment is the honest response and relevance to either article or previous comment.
e.g. Everything addressed to you is straight up reply.
However, a comment will also contain “hidden” riddle or puzzle for someone to solve.
Arriving at a solution to a series of riddles or a puzzle, is the Game. To ascertain the answer, one must research information, apprehend the meanings of words, and create new avenues of pursuit for the other to also solve. The entire point of this is to sharpen discernment and critical thinking…
If you are to characterize me as “clever”, so be it. that is your prerogative.
Been called much worse.. and yet I remain true to myself, and a somewhat competent puzzle maker for those who enjoy solving them.
Vocabulary is crucial. Words often carry multiple meanings. What I teach, through all this, is the new methodology of “disinformation”.. How to recognize the use of weaponized language. THAT, is what is going on these days. It is key to understanding the “dumbing down” of society through deliberate misinterpretation and the perpetuation of those deceptions. Media and politicians utilize this “new” form of disinformation constantly, and can be as simple as stripping alternative meaning of word from a phrase.
You will see this happening everywhere.. and for an infamous example:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yp3TQf2xDc8
one more point, although there are far more.. heh, Paralambano.. the fact that you focused upon the word “clever” is very interesting to me.
..and you speak of prescience.. yowza. haha! you’ll note, beyond any doubt to me, that my response was an illustration of the very subject at hand..
..not your cup of tea? How about some coffee then and further this another time..?
So.. No doubt you correctly interpreted my previous reply to you. You’re just the “type” of a person who can be of assistance in clarifying for The People, what you mean by the assertion, “there is no deep state”.
By that claim do you mean to say that the term “deep state” is merely an abstraction used to describe controlling factions or do you mean to say that “controlling factions” above and beyond Government, do not exist? Is “the Government” the end all, be all of regulating the course of global events?
I’ll note that a common consensus among the uppity ups is a phantom that struggles to manifest.. and, clearly, you have the world figured out.. yes?
I look forward to more of your essays.
If God has given one eyes to see and ears to hear, if one has the Spirit of Christ, the world becomes crystal clear. But it’s of Him, not me, that I see anything at all. Ironic how people will so ignorantly demean the Bible, when everything about everything that’s important and real, the truth of this world, is right there in scripture: the whys, the hows, the wherefores, all there. Because we have iPhones and flush toilets in 2017 doesn’t mean one whit has changed, in fact, people are more dumbed-down than ever, sharing the same lot of every sorry, previous generation, learning nothing.
a diamond in the rough:
blind, deaf and dumb is no way to go through life, Man.
Paralambano, i have to go away for a few days but I’ll be looking for more from you when i return.
Been a solid pleasure. yep, rock solid.