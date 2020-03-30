RI Hospital ER Waiting Rooms Empty Admitted By Security Despite The Media's Jam Pack Covid-19 Claims

Hospital Security Admits That RI Hospitals Have Been Dead Since Covid-19 Outbreak

Investigative Reporter Dan Bidondi visits all of Rhode Islands major hospitals amid reports by Mainstream Media and Officials of over packed hospitals with Covid-19 patients Rhode Island Hospital Security admits that hospital has been dead since virus started, while officials are telling the public that hospital officials are working overtime and are understaffed.

