RI Hospital ER Waiting Rooms Empty Admitted By Security Despite The Media's Jam Pack Covid-19 Claims
Hospital Security Admits That RI Hospitals Have Been Dead Since Covid-19 Outbreak
Investigative Reporter Dan Bidondi visits all of Rhode Islands major hospitals amid reports by Mainstream Media and Officials of over packed hospitals with Covid-19 patients Rhode Island Hospital Security admits that hospital has been dead since virus started, while officials are telling the public that hospital officials are working overtime and are understaffed.
Main stream news caught out –spreading FAKE news. They are messing up the world economy and people will commit suicide in financial desperation and other people needing their normal treatment or medical attention will be turned away from hospitals because of the blown up pandemic of a possible normal flu virus, taking up hospital space and occupying life saving equipment.
The nwo gang is guilty of crimes against humanity and with published threats from Bill Gates, warning that the vaccines for this ‘virus’ will kill more people, these terrorists threats need them being arrested.